Today will be a cloudy day in Mid-Michigan. A quick moving area of low pressure will touch off a few rain and snow showers this morning. The precipitation will be light in our area and is not expected to cause any problems during the morning commute. By midday any precipitation pulls out of the area. High temperatures today climb to the mid to upper 40s. With some clearing tonight temperatures drop back to the low 30s.

Plan on a mix of clouds and sun for Thursday. Temperatures soar into the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that moves through Thursday evening. The cold front Thursday evening will bring rain and even a small chance of a thunderstorm. Behind the cold front it will be cooler Friday with highs in the low 40s. Some sunshine should return to the area Friday.

