A few peeks at the sun today

Crews are out again this morning clearing snow from the roadways across Mid-Michigan. Many areas picked up a fluffy 2 or 3 inches of snow last night. Plan on a few extra minutes for the morning drive due to slippery roads untreated roadways.

Today the accumulating snow is gone. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with just the chance of a stray snow shower. High temperatures today will be near 30 degrees. Scattered snow showers return tonight with the chance of some light accumulations overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid teens.

Saturday promises to be a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s. Snow returns to the area Sunday afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible by Sunday evening. High temperatures Sunday climb to the mid 30s. We may see rain and sleet mix with the snow Sunday night before it comes to an end.

