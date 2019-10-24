A few peeks at the sun today

A cold front moved through the area during the night with rain showers. Today behind the front a West breeze will bring drier air to Mid-Michigan. Today plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun. High temperatures today in the low to mid 50s. We should be mostly cloudy tonight and Friday morning. Some sunshine returns Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday near 50 degrees.

The weekend starts off dry with some sunshine, but the clouds roll in Saturday afternoon with showers possible late in the day. Rain showers will be in the area Saturday night into early Sunday. Some moves in Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry with highs near 50 degrees. Rain showers return for Wednesday with highs near 50. Cooler temperatures are expected by the end of next week.

