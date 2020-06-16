A few degrees warmer today

High pressure East of Michigan will not move much over the next few days. We keep the sunshine going each today through Friday. Our next chance of precipitation will be a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

High temperatures today climb to the low 80s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s. By Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend. Humidity levels should remain comfortable through Friday. The humidity will be creeping up for the weekend.

