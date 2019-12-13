A few degrees warmer today

Today will be warmer with high temperatures near 40. The wind will not be as strong today making it feel warmer, too. This weekend and Monday highs will be back in the 30s. High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today will be a mostly cloudy day. A front will be heading through the area today, but it does look like it will have enough moisture to bring us any precipitation. A storm system moves up the East Coast of the nation Saturday and may brush parts of Mid-Michigan with a few flurries or spotty drizzle. Most areas should be dry Saturday. Sunday should be mostly cloudy. A storm system may bring accumulating snow to the area Monday afternoon into Monday night.

