A few degrees warmer today

Quiet weather today in Mid-Michigan with a mix of clouds and sun. A west breeze this morning will shift to the northwest. Wind speeds today will be between 5-15 MPH. High temperatures today will climb to the mid 30s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens.

The weekend starts with some sunshine Saturday with highs in the low 30s. High pressure over Ontario should keep our weather dry Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures Sunday climb to the mid 30s. We do have a slight chance of a few rain drops or snowflakes Sunday night. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs near 40 degrees.

