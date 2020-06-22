A few chances of rain through Tuesday

The warm and muggy weather holds on across the area today. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. Dew points today will be in the 60s. Cooler air returns tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. High temperatures stay in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. We do have the chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up this afternoon. A cold front moves in tonight and will increase the chance of scattered showers and evening thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan. Severe weather is not expected today through tomorrow. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and enough instability may remain over the area to support a shower of thunderstorm popping up.

