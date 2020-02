The Old Navy in Meridian Mall is closed.

The store opened in September of 1998 and closed its doors for the final time on January 26, 2020.

A member of the Old Navy communications team told NEWS 10 that most of the brand associates and store leaders have transferred to nearby locations.

There is still an Old Navy in Eastwood Towne Centre, located in Lansing Charter Township.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.