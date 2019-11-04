A convicted killer is executed in South Dakota

A convicted killer executed in South Dakota used his last words to speak to the parents of his victim.

Charles Rhines was executed Monday evening at the state prison in Sioux Falls for the 1992 slaying of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer.

Media witnesses said Rhines used his last words to tell Ed and Peggy Schaeffer that "I forgive you for your anger and hatred towards me."

The Schaeffers said they wanted to talk about their son, not Rhines. They say they were "so blessed to have this young man in our family and in our life."

Rhines ambushed Schaeffer when Schaeffer interrupted him as he was burglarizing the doughnut shop where Schaeffer worked. Rhines had been fired a few weeks earlier.

