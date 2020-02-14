A cold Valentine's Day

The coldest air since mid-November is over Mid-Michigan today. High temperatures today will be in the teens to near 20. Wind chills most of today will be between 0 to 10. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun today with just the chance of a stray flurry this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows near 10 degrees.

Temperatures warm back to near 30 Saturday. Saturday starts with plenty of sunshine, but the cloud cover will roll in through the day. Light snow is possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Sunday should be a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 30.

Monday plan on more snow showers that could possibly mix with a few raindrops. An inch or two of snow will be possible Monday. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s. High temperatures return to the mid to upper 30s Tuesday.

