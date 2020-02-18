A cloudy and breezy Tuesday

Low pressure that brought snow and rain to the area last night is now pulling off to the Northeast. Today will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures fall from the upper 30s early this morning to the mid 30s and hold nearly steady through the day. Tonight with some clearing temperatures tumble to the teens overnight.

Wednesday through Sunday promise to be dry with some sunshine each day. Wednesday and Thursday will be colder days with high temperatures in the 20s. High temperatures return to the mid 30s Friday. This weekend high temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

