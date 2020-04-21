A child's temperament might predict adult personality

Could your child's temperament as a baby predict their adult personality?

Researchers at the University of Maryland say "Yes!"

Their study followed a group of infants until they were 26 years old.

It showed babies who were cautious and fearful in unfamiliar situations were more likely to be reserved and introverted as adults, and tended to have fewer romantic relationships.

In addition, cautious babies, who were also perfectionists as teens had a higher risk for anxiety and depression.

The study was led by researchers at University of Maryland and published in 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'

