A change to text messaging could be coming to a phone near you

Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint have teamed up to change the way texting carries across networks . . .

The four major wireless carriers issued a joint press release saying they're working on a project called 'Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative' or CCMI.

The initiative calls for an interoperable messaging service called Rich Communication Service which may eventually replace the current system known as SMS - which stands for short message service.

The new system will offer better high quality pictures and videos, better group chats.

And other features iMessage and Whats-App users have to regular texting.

A new standalone app that uses the new standard is expected on android phones by 2020.

The general manager for CCMI says the goal is to make sure user chats are private and the app being developed officers an experience users will trust.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.