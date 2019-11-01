A chance to dry out today

The storm that brought the rain, snow and wind to the area Thursday is now off to the Northeast. Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. It remains cold today with highs in the low to mid 40s. The average high temperature on November 1st is 53 degrees.

Tonight our next precipitation maker rushes our way. It will be mostly cloudy tonight. Late tonight more rain and snow showers arrive in the area. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s. Saturday plan on rain showers that will be mixed with snow at times. Highs Saturday will be near 40. Dry weather returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

