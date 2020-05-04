A card, not a honk: Bus driver reaches out to her students

A school bus driver in the northern Lower Peninsula misses her students during the stay-home order. So Sally Delke is letting them know by sending dozens of cards.

Delke is a driver in the Rogers City district. She says she values the friendships as the coronavirus keeps her separated from students.

Delke says she has sent roughly 90 cards to the kids. Some who have been touched have written back.

Delke says she's the first school employee they see in the morning and usually the last in the afternoon. She says there's a lot of trust built on the bus.

