A Lansing business offers to pay for customer parking as the city switches to new system

A Lansing clothing shop is offering free parking to its customers after the city recently changed its parking system.

Kositchek's, located in downtown Lansing says they will pay for the customer's parking when they stop in.

Lansing recently switched their parking system from meters to pay stations.

Now to accommodate this change, the menswear shop is asking customers to give their license plate and zone number to the store's front desk, that way their parking will be paid for during this transitional period.

