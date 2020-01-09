A Hillsdale man arrested for child pornography

A Hillsdale man was arrested for having child pornography on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit caught Patrick Pastula, 64, through an investigation into a online network sharing of child pornography.

MSP seized multiple internet devices and other evidence.

Pastula was charged three counts of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Pastula faces up to a total of 85 years in prison -- 25 years for each charge of of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and up to 10 years for possession of child pornography.

