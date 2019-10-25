A Haunted Tour in Lansing sold out

A Haunted Tour in Lansing is sold out ahead of Halloween.

The Demented Mitten Tours puts a twist on local history. The tour company began in 2016, and is popular during the Halloween season. This season they're showing people the scary and macabre locations in Lansing.

Currently all of their tours are sold out.

A Haunted Lansing Tour is also co-hosted by Scream Queen Productions.

People on the tour will visit the most popular locations from the book "Haunted Lansing," including the site of a mass murder, the killing grounds of an insane murderess from the 1800s, and a tour of a haunted mansion.

Tickets are $45 a person.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.