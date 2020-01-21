9 States at risk of recession in 2020

Fears of a nationwide recession this year have started to subside, but some states may still be at risk of a shrinking economy.

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia named nine states at risk of a recession in 2020.

West Virginia is the state most at risk of a mild economic recession, followed by Pennsylvania, Delaware, Montana and Oklahoma, which will shrink over the first six months of the year, according to projections.

Four states are expected to expand before facing contractions: Vermont, New Jersey, Kentucky and Connecticut.

That's the highest number of states at risk for economic contraction since 2009.

