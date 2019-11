Silver Bells in the City announced that the parades headline act '80s icon Tiffany will no longer be performing due to unknown health circumstances.

Mega 80's, a Detroit-area cover band, will still perform and extend their set to cover Tiffany's absence.

Silver Bells in the City attracts more than 65,000 people to the capital city each year and takes place annually on the Friday before Thanksgiving in Lansing, Michigan.

