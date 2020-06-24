74-year-old man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Clark Road near Chandler Road in DeWitt Township.

Police told News 10 the man was walking his bike westbound along Clark at the time when a motorist drove by in the same direction, struck him with their vehicle and left the scene.

DeWitt Township police are currently conducting an investigation at the scene of the hit and run. Police are using a drone to get a better understanding of what happened.

Police are still looking for the driver and the vehicle. If you have any information you're asked to call DeWitt Township police at 517-669-6578.

