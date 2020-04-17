66% working remotely

Two-thirds of employees are currently working remotely, at least part of the work week, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a new survey from Clutch.

44% say it's five or more days a week.

Not having a commute is employees' favorite part of remote work.

Employees also enjoy a more flexible schedule.

Difficulty collaborating is employees' least favorite part of remote work.

More than one-quarter (27%) Say interruptions and distractions are a challenge of remote work.

