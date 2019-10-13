65 pets find homes at adoption event

65 pets found their forever homes Saturday.

It was part of the Empty the Shelters initiative - a nation-wide event to encourage pet lovers to adopt from their local shelter.

The Capital Area Humane Society dropped their adoption fee to $25 for cats and adult dogs.

"I think a lot of people are apprehensive about getting animals. I think that they can be nervous about it at first. I think this event encourages them to at least come out and look and see if they connect with any animals, and then I think it also encourages their adoption," said Miranda who adopted a cat.

Nationwide, more than 22 thousand animals have been placed into homes so far because of the Empty the Shelters initiative.

