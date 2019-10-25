61-foot tall Christmas tree will be on display at the Capitol

The state's next Christmas tree is expected to be in the capital city on Saturday.

The 61-foot tall Blue Spruce is traveling south from Iron Mountain and will stand proudly in front of the capitol building.

The tree was specifically picked based on height, trunk size and ability for safe transportation.

As a part of an annual tradition that many Lansing residents look forward to, the spruce will be lit during next month's Silver Bells in the City celebration.

