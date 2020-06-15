6 on leave after black woman's death at Detroit-area jail

A Detroit suburb has placed six people on leave while state police investigate the death of a black woman at a jail.

Authorities say 37-year-old Priscilla Slater died last Wednesday, a day after her arrest at a hotel on a drug charge. No other details were released.

Two supervisors and four civilian public safety employees were placed on leave. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says he'll learn more.

Family members and protesters confronted Mayor Ken Poynter outside city hall on Friday, chanting, “We want justice!”

Police were called to the Parkcrest Inn on June 9 after shots were fired. A man with a gun was arrested.

