5th confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan

Two new cougar sightings have been confirmed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

This marks the fifth confirmation in Michigan in 2019.

The team confirmed a cougar in Delta and Marquette Counties.

Since 2008, the DNR has confirmed 43 cougar reports with all but one of those occurring in the Upper Peninsula. That lone downstate cougar was spotted right in mid-Michigan in Bath Township.

In some cases, the reports may include multiple sightings of the same cougar, not necessarily 43 individual animals.

