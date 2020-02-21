A new report says 200 million 5-G phones are expected to be shipped worldwide this year.
That's up from the 19-million in 2019.
And the White House announced today it will host a conference in about a month on 5-G that President Donald Trump will attend.
The conference will counter the influence of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.
Strategy analytics expects 15% of all smartphones shipped this year will be 5-G.
The coronavirus outbreak is currently restricting production in Asia, and deterring customers from going to stores to buy new devices there, but the firm expects a strong bounce back in the second half of the year if the spread of the virus is reduced.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
5G phones are coming
A new report says 200 million 5-G phones are expected to be shipped worldwide this year.