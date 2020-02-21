5G phones are coming

A new report says 200 million 5-G phones are expected to be shipped worldwide this year.

That's up from the 19-million in 2019.

And the White House announced today it will host a conference in about a month on 5-G that President Donald Trump will attend.

The conference will counter the influence of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.

Strategy analytics expects 15% of all smartphones shipped this year will be 5-G.

The coronavirus outbreak is currently restricting production in Asia, and deterring customers from going to stores to buy new devices there, but the firm expects a strong bounce back in the second half of the year if the spread of the virus is reduced.

