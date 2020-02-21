5G phones are coming

Source: MGN
By  | 
Posted:

A new report says 200 million 5-G phones are expected to be shipped worldwide this year.
That's up from the 19-million in 2019.
And the White House announced today it will host a conference in about a month on 5-G that President Donald Trump will attend.
The conference will counter the influence of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.
Strategy analytics expects 15% of all smartphones shipped this year will be 5-G.
The coronavirus outbreak is currently restricting production in Asia, and deterring customers from going to stores to buy new devices there, but the firm expects a strong bounce back in the second half of the year if the spread of the virus is reduced.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus