ELFD lifts recreational fire suspension

Recreational fires are allowed in East Lansing again. The East Lansing Fire Department has lifted the temporary suspension on recreational fires in the community.

The fire department is asking people in the community to send fire permits applications by mail, email, or fax instead of dropping them off in person.

You can fill the application by clicking here.

After you fill it out, the application can be emailed to fireprevention@cityofeastlansing.com, faxed to (517) 337-1112 or mailed to:

East Lansing Fire Station #1

1700 Abbot Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

