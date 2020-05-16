Michigan Rep. Amash ends his Libertarian bid for White House

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he's changed his mind and is no longer seeking the Libertarian nomination for president. Weeks ago, he had said he was running because voters wanted an "alternative" to the two major parties. Amash is a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump. Amash quit the Republican Party last year and became an independent. He explained his decision about the White House race in a series of tweets Saturday. In one of them, he said: "After much reflection, I've concluded that circumstances don't lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate."