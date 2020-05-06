UPDATE: Michigan House and Senate file lawsuit against Governor Whitmer

Legislative leaders met Wednesday morning to announce the Michigan House and Senate filed a lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer challenging her emergency powers.

Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims citing the Governor's "failure to comply with existing state law and for her disregard of the Michigan Constitution.

The 166 page complaint accuses the Governor of misusing the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 and the Emergency Management Act of 1976 unconstitutionally.

Those are the two laws the Governor cited when she rescinded her original state of emergency declaration and issued a new emergency declaration last week after the legislature refused to extend it.

“The Legislature did not approve an extension of the state emergency declaration and as such we expected the declaration to end. Instead, we saw the governor ignore the law, unilaterally extend the emergency, and write new executive orders. If left unchecked, the governor could extend her authority indefinitely. Michigan citizens cannot wait that long for a path forward to regain their lives and their livelihoods,” said Shirkey.

“We all know strong action is required to combat COVID-19 and keep our communities safe,” said Chatfield. “But the one-size-fits-all actions the governor has taken simply haven’t been good enough. Local communities have been devastated even in areas where the virus has hardly made an appearance. Thousands of small family businesses have been shut down unnecessarily and with no benefit to the public health. And access to healthcare has been shut off for millions of people who cannot afford to wait any longer. The people we represent need a better plan, and we want to work with the governor to help her do better.

“We extended our hand to the governor last week and offered several times to work with her to improve the state’s response and improve the status quo that is hurting so many people. She rejected that offer and chose to go it alone, in a way that is against the law. We have to stand up for the people we represent, their concerns and their legal rights. This lawsuit will bring everyone back to the table and ensure a better, bipartisan solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Republican leaders say the state of Michigan was under a legislative-approved emergency declaration through April 30, 2020 based on the approval of Senate Concurrent Resolution on April 7, 2020.

"With the emergency declaration set to expire on April 30, the Legislature chose not to extend and instead passed legislation to place into law a series of policies outlined in several executive orders," the news release stated.

The two parties disagree on the interpretation of the two 1900's era laws.

The Governor's Office sent the following response to News 10 regarding the lawsuit:

“This lawsuit is just another partisan game that won’t distract the governor. Her number one priority is saving lives. She’s making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure. She has brought together leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy in a way the protects our workers and their families. Moving forward, the governor will continue to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of Michiganders first.”

As of Wednesday, state officials announced 45,054 cases of coronavirus with 4,250 deaths.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Gov. Whitmer's executive orders are valid and should be enforced by police statewide.

The Attorney General reviewed orders 2020-69 (closing restaurants, bars and other businesses to public entry) and 2020-70 (banning in-person work not necessary to preserve human life) after getting requests from the police and the public. She says police around Michigan were confused and frustrated after the Governor extended the state of emergency while the Legislature chose not to.

Following her review Attorney General Nessel sent a letter to law enforcement stating the orders are legal under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, the 1945 law Governor Whitmer cited when she extended the state of emergency without legislative approval.

In her letter to law enforcement, Attorney General Nessel says, "Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70 are valid and enforceable under the EPGA. Given that these orders are a valid exercise of the Governor’s authority pursuant to the EPGA, the

speculation related to the EMA is of no moment and should not create any confusion as to the enforceability of these orders."

Lawmakers said Senate Bill 858 would have placed several measures into law including the current extension of unemployment benefits, liability protection for health care workers as well as the ability for schools to continue distance learning programs. The governor vetoed the bill earlier this week, the release said.

“We firmly believe the governor is acting beyond her authority and has left us no choice other than to seek clarification from the courts,” said Shirkey.

The Senate and the House have hired Bush Seyferth PLLC to represent the Legislature in the lawsuit, the release said.

