University of Michigan: Abuse victim waited too long to sue

DETROIT (AP) -- The University of Michigan is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former wrestler who claims he was sexually assaulted by a campus doctor decades ago. The university says the man waited too long to sue. The man is among hundreds of former athletes who say they were molested by Dr. Robert Anderson during exams. Anderson died in 2008. The university says it believes Anderson assaulted athletes, and it wants to compensate victims. But it's awaiting a report by a law firm, which is investigating what happened during Anderson's years in Ann Arbor.