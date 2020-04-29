ICACS continues to work with pet food banks to provide supplies

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, and other businesses around Mid-Michigan, are continuing to make sure pet owners have access to basic supplies needed to take care of their pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICACS, along with community partners, said it wants to make sure no pet owner has to make the decision of rehoming their family pet because they are not able to afford basic pet necessities.

The ICACs said Preuss Pets has supported pet food programs in the area by giving cat litter, puppy and kitten food with the help of corporate sponsors like Meijer and Pet Supplies Plus.

In addition, the Capital Area Humane Society was able to provide pet food and funding from the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund was used to buy pet supplies.

The ICACS said the following food banks are happening:

Daily Food Banks:

-Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter- 600 Buhl St, Mason. Food is available outside the adoption entrance and is available first come first serve.

-ICACS Outreach Center- 826 W Saginaw, Lansing. Food is available outside the entrance and in the pet pantry, supplies are available first come first serve.

Weekly Food Banks:

-Wednesdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Okemos Community Church 4734 Okemos Rd, Okemos.

-Saturdays 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion, Okemos.

-Friday (5/1) 12 p.m.-2 p.m.- Potter Park Penguin Cove Pavilion (First Pavilion), Potter Park Zoo, Lansing. This location may continue based on need and availability.

Donations of food and litter can be made at these locations. Financial donations can be made here.

