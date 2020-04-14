Michigan's coronavirus racial disparities task force works to find solutions

The state's coronavirus task force on racial disparities is looking for ways to figure out why more black people are being infected with COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is leading the task force with several medical, religious and union leaders across the state.

He said the task force is looking at ways to not only provide more access to healthcare, but also educate people on how they can stop the spread of coronavirus.

"When we talk about these disparities, you have the social determinants of health, such as education level, and poverty. You have seen COVID-19 is particularly lethal with certain preexisting conditions like diabetes," Gilchrist said.

He said the state is able to target certain demographics because Michigan is one of few states tracking them.

