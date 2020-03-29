California prepares for coronavirus surge in week ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hospitals and health officials are scrambling to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases as Californians endure a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible. Testing among the state's 40 million residents has stepped up significantly after a slow start and officials have warned the increase will bring with it a rapidly expanding number of cases. A tally by Johns Hopkins University found more than 5,700 cases statewide and at least 122 deaths as of Sunday. Two senior homes in Southern California reported at least three deaths this weekend.