2nd UK Cabinet member joins Johnson in having virus symptoms

LONDON (AP) -- Another member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet says he has developed symptoms of COVID-19, as the number of people with the coronovrius to die in the U.K. passed the 1,000 mark. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was self-isolating a day after the prime minister and Britain's health secretary revealed they tested positive for the virus. Johnson is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus. Jack sat beside him in the House of Commons on Wednesday before Parliament shut down to reduce infections. Johnson has been accused of failing to follow his government's distancing rules after he, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and England's chief medical officer began self-isolating with symptoms Friday.