University of Michigan hires new law firm in abuse inquiry

The University of Michigan has hired a new law firm to lead the investigation into allegations that a deceased team doctor molested hundreds of people. The school said Tuesday that WilmerHale has replaced Steptoe & Johnson. Michigan cut ties with Steptoe & Johnson two weeks ago after learning some of the firm's attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct. The university announced more than a month ago that it was investigating allegations of abuse against the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson. Numerous men have come forward publicly and anonymously as John Does in lawsuits to allege Anderson molested them.