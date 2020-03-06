News 10 presents David's Destinations

Hi, it's David Andrews here.

March 9-April 3, I am moving to the News 10 morning newscast. It's only temporary while my colleague Barrett Tryon continues to recover from surgery to remove skin cancer. Ida Tedesco will return on March 24 from her much deserved vacation.

It's been a while since I have had to wake up so early-- but I am looking forward to it. Yes, I know I won't get a lot of sleep but I am looking forward to getting out and about and exploring all of the wonderful places and incredible sites around Mid-Michigan.

I want to take you along for the journey and give you a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Every day at noon-- go to the WILX Facebook page and I'll give you a sneak peek at where I am. I will also tell you who won the previous day. Then stay tuned to News 10 at 5 p.m. with Ann Emmerich and Mallory Anderson for your chance to win.

Come join me and I'll see you on News 10 starting at 4:30 a.m.

