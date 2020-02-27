Mother disciplines child with pushups in Texas Hobby Lobby

A mother who ordered her child to do pushups in the restroom of a Texas Hobby Lobby store is going viral on social media.

A mother who ordered her child to do pushups in the restroom of a Texas Hobby Lobby store is going viral on social media. (Photo by Molly Wooden)

It all started when Nicole Quinn's 10-year-old son was acting up and talking back to her.

"To me, the most disrespectful thing is a boy who disrespects his mother," Quinn said. "I gave him so many chances."

After so many warnings, she took her son and his brother into the restroom, and ordered him to do 10 pushups.

Molly Wooden, a bystander in the restroom, took photos and posted them on Facebook, commending the woman's parenting.

"As your son gave you the back talk of the century, you stayed calm and collected while adding 10 more pushups to his already growing number," Wooden wrote on Facebook. "We need more parents like you, who aren’t afraid to parent their own children because of what someone else might think."

Since posted, the picture has been shared more than 35,000 times with more than 10,000 comments by Thursday.

Wooden said she did not approach the mother at the time but has since learned who she is via the "power of social media."

With her husband deployed with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in Korea, Quinn says that it's difficult being a full-time parent and says the positive comments have been heartfelt.

"We're all trying to do the same thing: raise good people," she said.

"If you're a good person and you're doing right, it doesn't matter if someone sees you or not. It just matters that you're doing the right thing."

