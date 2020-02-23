Protest held outside East Lansing Police Department for East Lansing teen

Members of the community are standing behind a young man who was allegedly assaulted by East Lansing Police. A protest took place Sunday at the East Lansing Police Department in support of Uwimana Gasito.

"We're here just to say let justice be done, release the videos, don't delay on this and make sure there is corrective action," Dave Wiley, an East Lansing resident, said.

Uwimana Gasito was allegedly assaulted by an East Lansing Police Officer for recording the arrest of his brother outside the 7-Eleven on Grove Street. Gasito posted pictures of the alleged assault on Facebook, and it caught the attention of thousands.

East Lansing Police Department is declining to release any body-cam or car footage of the accident until an internal investigation is completed.

"The police brutality is a problem in our whole country and across our state. When there is a protest against it that I'm to able attend, I make it a point to attend," Mark Higbee, a Ypsilanti resident, said. He said he traveled over an hour to be at the protest.

Gasito claimed he was handcuffed on the ground when an East Lansing officer began scraping his forehead back and forth. Initially, Gasito said he resisted a little because he wasn't sure why they were arresting him.

"The young man looked to be quite bruised, and if that was caused by the police and their harsh reaction, I thought that was clearly uncalled for," Amelia Opubor, an East Lansing resident, said.

Protesters say it's not about police officers doing their job, but about excessive force being used.

"It should have been handled completely differently and it didn't have to be taken that far. I'm glad that he brought it to the attention of everyone, so that the community could come together and form as a family," said Mikeise May, a student living in Lansing.

Protesters say the protest was to bring attention to police brutality in Lansing so that it doesn't happen again.

"Stuff like this happens all the time, you don't really hear about it in Lansing too much but so now that it's hit home, now it's like something has to be done," said Terrance Cooper, co-director of The Village Lansing.

"We should not be getting beat up because you feel we are out of line, we should not be getting beat up because you don't want us to record.. and then when you do mess up you can just brush the situation off and say you're not showing the tape if you're being honest and upfront," said Aaron Blankenburg. Blankenburg is The Village Lansing's other co-director.

East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier said the city council will review the findings of the investigation and release the results in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.