Aretha Franklin's niece quitting as executor of estate

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) -- A niece of Aretha Franklin said she's quitting as representative of the late singer's estate. Sabrina Owens is pointing to a rift in the family since handwritten wills were discovered last year. Owens says a fight is not what Franklin "would have wanted for" her surviving family. Franklin died without a known will in August 2018. Owens says she became manager of the estate at the request of Franklin's four sons. But handwritten wills found last May have led to a family dispute over who should control the estate.