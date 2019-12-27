East Lansing offering curbside pick up for Christmas trees

The city of East Lansing is collecting Christmas trees.

Used trees will either be chipped for mulch for parks in East Lansing, or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for rabbit habitats.

Trees can be left on curbs and will be picked up anytime between Friday, December 27 and Monday, January 13. You do not need a sticker or to call ahead to have trees picked up.

Trees can also be dropped off at the following locations through January 13:

1.) Patriarche Park – parking lot on Alton Road

2.) Emerson Park – Arbor Drive entrance

3.) Henry Fine Park – parking lot at Winchester Drive

4.) Valley Court Park – south of the Valley Court Community Center

5.) Albert A. White Memorial Park – parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

