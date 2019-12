CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago police say 13 people were shot at a house party on the city's South Side and four are critically injured.

Someone then fired more shots outside at people trying to leave the house.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 48.

Four of them are in critical condition.

Two people are in custody.

The party was in honor of the birthday of Lonell Irvin who was fatally shot in an attempted carjacking last April.