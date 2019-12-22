Grant to help upgrade technology in Detroit's public schools

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is receiving a $5.9 million grant to help upgrade outdated or non-existent technology infrastructure.

The district says the grant from the philanthropic Ballmer Group will support the continued development of a data system designed to make student performance information available to school building leaders, teachers, parents and students.

Users will have online access to instructional materials and data.

Staff, district partners and outside mentors seeking to access student data must be cleared for privacy protections.

The 50,000-student district says staff will use the system for professional development and work flow to improve department and school level systems and processes.

