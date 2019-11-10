MSU basketball player Cassius Winston's brother dies after being hit by train

Rising basketball star and Albion student athlete Zachary Winston died Saturday night after he was hit by an oncoming train in Albion.

Zachary Winston is the brother of MSU basketball player Cassius Winston.

Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp confirmed that Winston died at 8:30 Saturday night when he intentionally stepped onto the tracks in front of the oncoming Amtrack.

Kipp said that the investigation did show the incident was intentional after talking to the engineer conducting the Amtrak train and doing follow up interviews.

The investigation is completed at this time and the Department of Public Safety is waiting for the medical examiner's report to determine toxicology.

The train, Wolverine Train 355, was delayed three and half hours. The Detroit Free Press reported that there were 65 passengers on board, and there were no reported injuries on the train.

Winston was a sophomore at Albion College and University of Detroit Jesuit High graduate.

On the Albion College Men's Basketball Team roster, Winston is quoted as saying he chose to attend Albion because "it felt like a second home ever since his first campus visit."

A statement addressed to the Albion College community from Albion College President Marui Ditzler said "Last night, our family lost a student. And as families do in difficult times, we must come together to mourn and to embrace one another. We have been in close contact with the student’s family and are doing everything we can to support them."

Ditzler said they will offer grief counseling and will be sharing details later Sunday.

MSU basketball will play Binghamton Bearcats at the Breslin Center Sunday at 7 p.m. At this time it's unclear if Cassius Winston will be playing in the game.

Athletes and friends of Winston have tweeted their condolences.

MSU assistant basketball coach Dane Fife tweeted this morning.

