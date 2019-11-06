Ex-Superintendent attacks Coscarella's accuser

"Believe the women." It's a mantra heard repeatedly during the Larry Nassar investigation and as the "Me Too" movement has grown.

The former superintendent of Lansing schools is taking the opposite approach as she defends her choice for successor, Mark Coscarella.

Yvonne Caamal Canul said that she does not believe the woman accusing Coscarella of sexual harassment and she took it even further than that.

In an October 31st interview with the Lansing State Journal, Canul called Casey Sterle quote "troubled" and accusing her of looking for her 15-minutes of fame.

Someone who works with victims of sexual and domestic violence told News 10 that kind of language is a problem.

Casey Sterle told News 10 that the incident with Mark Coscarella happened in 2000. She said that he locked them both in a classroom, then stripped and danced in his underwear in front of her.

"I'll never forget the feeling that day when I was trying to open that door and he looked at me and said, don't open that door. That's when I found out that the door was locked and I'll probably never forget that sound for the rest of my life," she said.

As a survivor and someone who has worked with survivors for many years, Joy Whitenburg, a community educator with E.V.E, knows how difficult it can be for someone to come forward with claims of sexual harassment.

E.V.E stands for End Violent Encounters and is a non-profit organization that provides supportive services such as advocacy, counseling, crisis intervention, children's programs and community education to survivors of many forms of violence including: domestic, sexual, stalking, and elder abuse.

"It's very difficult to prosecute cases or any case that comes forward like this which is another reason why people don't tend to come forward," Whitenburg said.

Charges were never pressed against Coscarella.

"You don't get famous. You don't get glory. You don't get really anything all that great from coming forward," Whitenberg said. "A lot of times what we see happen is that people will not come forward until many years later because the consequences for coming forward are too great for them to speak up for themselves. But if they see that someone else might be impacted or hurt by the same person, it's enough to motivate them to deal with the consequences of coming forward."

Whitenburg said that our response should always be to listen to possible victims.

Sterle said that she needed to speak out because she doesn't think Coscarella can be trusted to be Lansing's next superintendent.

Coscarella denies the allegations.

Coscarella also resigned from his position with Holt Schools in 2002 after accusations he provided or allegedly allowed students to watch pornography on a baseball trip.

The Lansing School Board said they have now hired an outside firm to investigate those claims.

We are working to get a comment from Yvonne Caamal Canul.

