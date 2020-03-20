UPDATE: First case of coronavirus reported in Barry County

Barry County has its first case of coronavirus, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

There is no information on the person's age or gender at this time.

There is also a case in Eaton County, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

The state of Michigan has announced 549 cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan as of Friday, March 20.

Three people have died in the state of Michigan who had coronavirus.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order putting temporary restrictions on nonessential medical and dental procedures that must go into effect no later than March 21, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The order states that hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities, dental facilities and all state-operated outpatient facilities must implement a plan to temporarily postpone all nonessential procedures until the end of the state of emergency, according to the governor's office.

“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times.”

A facility under this order must postpone, at a minimum, joint replacement, bariatric surgery and cosmetic surgery except for emergency or trauma-related surgery where postponement would significantly impact health, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Whitmer will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss updates for the state due to the coronavirus.

As numbers for the coronavirus continue to change, there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.