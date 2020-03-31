Belt tightening due to coronavirus crisis

A survey from Bankrate.com finds more than half of U.S. adults are tightening the belt when it comes to spending.

52% say they have reduced general spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But two-thirds of American adults, with retirement or investment accounts, say they intentionally did nothing with their portfolio in response to recent market volatility.

In fact., more people said they bought stocks (13%) than sold them (10%) when the market crashed.

