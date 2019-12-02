500 block project moves forward

A major redevelopment project in the heart of downtown Lansing is moving forward.

The Lansing City Council approved the Brownfield Plan for the "500 Block Project."

The $33 million plan calls for a renovation of the former Lake Trust Credit Union building along with new apartments, offices and commercial space.

“Re-purposing the Lake Trust parcel in the south end of downtown is an important revitalization effort. Creating new housing and business opportunities will be tremendous for Cherry Hill and downtown neighborhoods. We look forward to working on getting this done,” said Andy Schor, Mayor of Lansing.

“The Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (LBRA) supports this project recognizing the incredible impact it will have in this important area of the city. We look forward to this redevelopment joining other exciting projects now underway throughout Lansing,” said Calvin Jones, Chair of the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Construction of the new building is expected to begin in September of 2020.

