50 MPH wind gusts possible Monday

A storm system roaring through the Great Lakes region will bring wind gusts near 50 MPH to Mid-Michigan from mid-morning Monday into Monday evening. The strongest wind gusts in our area will be in the afternoon hours. The wind should diminish Monday night.

Wind gusts near 50 MPH can cause scattered power outages and cause tree damage. Before the wind arrives make sure to secure any lawn furniture you may have put outside recently. Also make sure your trash cans have been moved to a secure location.

This storm system will bring rain back to our area tonight and possibly touch off a stray thunderstorm. The rain showers end in Mid-Michigan Monday morning as a cold front moves through the area. The strong wind gusts will follow the front. Temperatures Monday drop from the low 50s in the Monday morning to the 30s Monday afternoon.

This same storm system could bring over a foot of snow to parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Strong winds and Lake Effect Snow are expected across the U.P. behind the storm on Monday.

