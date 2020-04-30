5-year-old coronavirus victim mourned at Detroit funeral

Hundreds of people tuned in to a livestream of funeral services for a 5-year-old Detroit girl who was Michigan’s youngest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursdays services at a Detroit funeral home were livestreamed due to social distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Detroit residents.

Skylar Herbert,the daughter of a city police officer and a firefighter, died April 19.

At the time, Mayor Mike Duggan called her “a real daughter of the city of Detroit.” The family's pastor, Kevin Earley, says Skylar "gave a lifetime of love.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.